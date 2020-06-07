Albert Gallatin Area School District has started kindergarten registration.
This year, the enrollment process will begin through the SAPPHIRE portal on district’s website, www.agasd.org.
Kindergarten students must be age 5 on or before Aug. 31. To register, parents must present the child’s official birth certificate from the state, verification of residence and immunization record.
Students who will be moving into the district can also register at this time.
Beginning with the 2020-21 school year, all kindergarten students and any other students new to the district must enroll in the school designated for their area of residence. The policy does not include those enrolling who have a sibling currently attending a school other than school of residence.
If a parent or guardian does not have access to the internet for enrollment, a parent center has been set up at each of the district’s schools through June 12.
The centers are open from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. during the week. Officials ask that those who want to access the parent center call the school to make an appointment in advance.
Parents or guardians of Pre-K Counts or Head Start students who completed forms prior to the district’s closure are asked to drop them off at the school of residence between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. before June 12.
Questions regarding registration or new student enrollment can be directed to Sharon Berkshire at 724-564-7190, ext. 8110 or Lara Bezjak at 724-564-7190, ext. 8134.
