Even through COVID-19 has hindered many groups’ projects, a local junior ROTC has found ways to continue serving the community.
“With COVID constraints, I remain amazed how the cadets are still able to accomplish so much,” said Lt. Col. Joe Walsh, the Senior Army Instructor at the Albert Gallatin High School JROTC program.
Beginning in mid-April the cadets took part in the Bataan Memorial March where over 34 cadets from Albert Gallatin as well as the Connellsville JROTC participated in a 14-mile foot march from the Dunbar VFD through Connellsville and back.
“All-in-all it was a great way to remember what our WWII veterans went through during the actual Bataan Death March,” Walsh said, noting the cadets returned with sore feet, blisters and aching muscles.
For Earth Week, Walsh said the cadets partnered with Georges Township, Fairchance, Point Marion and Smithfield to help clean up trash along some of the not-so-kept-up areas in the municipalities.
“This is a project that the JROTC hopes to maintain in the coming years with the possibility of adopting a road along the way,” Walsh said.
Other activities include assisting with hanging veterans’ banners throughout Uniontown; a military ball; a League 1 Raider Competition hosted by the cadets on May 8 where six schools will compete in five physical challenges and obstacles; the JROTC Awards Ceremony on May 19; and a JROTC Cadet Leadership Camp in June at the Albert Gallatin High School to reinforce lessons learned throughout the school year and to prepare future leaders for the next school year.
Walsh said the list of activities is based off a need in the school, the community or a suggestion from the cadets themselves.
“Our only limitation is that an instructor must be on-site with each event we participate in,” Walsh said.
Walsh said although the program is required to have 10% of the school’s population, they only have 64 cadets this year because COVID-19 restrictions kept recruitment down. He said being shorthanded was another way to teach the cadets how to balance activities. They treated the restrictions like an obstacle that can either stop them, or something they can overcome by finding a way through it, around it, over it or under it.
“COVID is here and probably will be for quite a while,” Walsh said. “At the same we consistently ensure safety measures are in place to ensure that the activities we plan/support can be conducted safely for the students and the community in which we live and serve.”
