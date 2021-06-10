The Albert Gallatin JROTC will hold a flag retirement ceremony next week to properly retired torn, worn and tattered American flags.
Joseph P. Walsh, Senior Army Instructor at Albert Gallatin High School, said there’s a way to properly and honorably handle an American flag that may no longer be usable.
“If this is the case, please feel free to send your U.S. flags to the high school, and the JROTC will properly retire her,” Walsh said.
At 4 p.m. on Flag Day, June 14, the Albert Gallatin High School JROTC will be conducting a flag retirement ceremony at American Legion, Post 278 in Fairchance.
Walsh said this year will be the first year that the Albert Gallatin High School JROTC has partnered with Post 278 and its Woman’s Auxiliary to conduct the ceremony.
During the event, the 15 to 20 participating cadets will be reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, singing the National Anthem and ceremonially retiring the flags present on that day.
The ceremony will take place by the pavilion located next to the American Legion.
“The event is intended to educate those in attendance on the proper way to dispose of the United States Flag when it is worn, tattered or no longer serviceable,” Walsh said.
Title 36, Section 176, of the U.S. Code states that no disrespect should be shown to the flag, and when a flag is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning on a modest, but blazing fire.
The cadets will conduct a formal ceremony to educate the public and those in attendance, and will then help those that would like to participate with placing the flags in the fire.
“We have invited veterans and the community to participate,” Walsh said. “All are welcome to attend.”
Walsh added that those wishing to attend may want to bring a chair as seating is limited. He said those who bring a small flag that needs retired do not need to separate the small wooden sticks from the flag.
“We are anticipating 50 to 100 flags to retire,” Walsh said. “As we get closer to the ceremony, the flags seem to multiply so there may be a few more.”
