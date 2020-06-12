After racist posts appeared on the Facebook page of an Albert Gallatin school board member, he said his account was hacked and announced his resignation.
“It came to my attention (Thursday) afternoon that my personal Facebook account was hacked and inappropriate posts were made,” school board member Bob Mangold wrote in a text message sent to a Herald-Standard reporter Friday morning. “I am saddened by any harm that these posts have caused the community.”
“At this time, I plan to resign from the Albert Gallatin School Board effective immediately to avoid further conflict and further harm to myself and my family,” Mangold wrote.
At least two racist tweets were posted on his account this week. One was a meme depicting a black child with a speech bubble saying “Are you my dad?” and a group of black men running away. The caption on the meme, which was not written by Mangold personally, said, “Police deploy special tactics to disperse protesters.” Another meme said those offended by the idea of taking down the Confederate flag should pull their pants up.
Ryan Reed, a 2003 Albert Gallatin graduate who had Mangold as a health teacher in high school, said the memes were not isolated incidents. He said he has seen “sly comments” from Mangold related to protesters. The post perpetuating stereotypes of black children living in fatherless homes pushed him over the edge, he said.
“I’m a black man. I had a father in my home all my life. I’m a father myself and I’m a father to my kids,” he said.
Reed said he was surprised by the post, saying as a student, he did not observe racist behavior from Mangold in health class.
“It was a little heartbreaking, because these are the teachers you look up to,” he said.
Reed, who now lives in Brownsville, said he observed systemic racism as a student and in the years after school. He said he would like to move his children back into the school district, but wants to see a change. Children of color and from poor backgrounds did not have the same advantages, he said, because of “politics, bigotry and blatant racism.”
“There’s been so much of this going on for years, but it’s covered up. It’s swept under the rug,” he said, adding that the problems are not confined to one school district.
He said he did not have any full-time black teachers in school, and said it is important for children to see minority representation.
“Their mindset, when they see that, is ‘I can do this, just like he can do this,’” Reed said. “You can’t even go to a school, or many jobs around here where you can see someone like you and say ‘I can do that too.’”
Reed said he would consider running for the school board to increase its diversity in both race and economic background.
“As for the common man, there’s no mouthpiece,” he said.
Reed referenced a long history of violence against black people, and said he would expect a former teacher to know that history. He said he hopes protests condemning the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis will lead to change in systemic racism and lead to equal opportunities for people of color.
“I’m tired of going back and forth. We don’t want to just do something for five minutes. We want actual change,” he said.
“It’s sad around this area,” he added. “Unfortunately, no one really wants to face it. But let’s make them face it. The times are changing and it’s time for that change.”
Mangold was elected to the Albert Gallatin Area School District board to serve a four-year term in November and was selected to serve a three-year term at the Fayette County Career and Technical Institute’s joint operating committee in December.
“During my time on the board, I tried to prioritize quality education, and as a result, I became a target,” Mangold said.
In his resignation message, Mangold said another school board member threatened him with physical violence April 6. His Facebook page had been taken down Friday morning.
Albert Gallatin Superintendent Christopher Pegg issued a statement Thursday afternoon, distancing the school from the posts and saying the school promotes equality and denounces racism.
They will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Sunday to appoint a new member.
A petition circulated Friday asking for Mangold’s resignation and asking the board to condemn racial bias. It had 59 signatures after five hours.
“Additionally, an amendment to the school board policies should be made which declaratively condemns racial bias in the interactions of its future board members,” the petition said. “After such actions are taken, the board should seek to educate themselves and provide community education on the topics of racial inequity in education. If we can’t have equality in our schools, we cannot seek to have equality elsewhere. Our children deserve better.”
