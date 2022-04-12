The following students of Albert Gallatin North Middle School were named to the honor roll for the third nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Caiden Markus Barkley, Lillian Anabel Beers, Ethan Christopher Kennedy, Julia Elizabeth Lohr, Luke Matthew McGaughey, Aaron Joseph Moccaldi, Mikayla Marie Shea, John Corbett Vance, Kyra Catherineann Yasko
High honors: Lauren Paige Beatty, Haylee Morgan Bill, Alaina Marie Clark, Aidan Stewart Garcia, Ethan Gene Grimm, Emily Jean Hull, Rebecca Lynn Kino, Aidan Scott Lapp, Alexa Rae Lincoln, Evan Ezekial Lux, Kylee Shae Mayfield, Ashlynn Marie Oplinger, Valerie Pittenger, Hayden Matthew Springer, Gavin Michael Srbinovich, Evan Benjamin Strimel, Emma Gail Swiger, Lola Tingler, Zoe Autumn Marie Tomlinson, Ethan T Trump
Honors: Bryanna Lee Bier, Aurora Lee Clark, Jianna Coddington, Darrius Acie Darnell, Carol Elizabeth Davis, Alyssa Lynn Dodson, Alexander Stephen Edwards, Koda A Everly, Madison Rose Ewing, Michael Steven Fowler, Mackenzie Ann Guthrie, Sean David Hagner, Abbigail V Jenkins, Winslow Douglas Jordan, Gillian Lee Kendrick, Austin Mathew King, Kason N Lindsey, Abbigail Grace Mack, Katelyn Marie Martin, Madelynn Rae McDonald, Caleb Austin Menear, Bellen Taylor Murray, Samantha Rae Myers, Haylee Payton Newman, Adam Robert Pegg, Ryan William Edward Smith, Jane Rae Tate, Jeana Kathryn Tate, Landon Foster Trapaso, Malia Holley Williams
Grade 7
Highest honors: Madalyn Bay Borsodi, Dylan Michael Fazenbaker, Joshua Eli Fazenbaker, Paityn Avery Goletz, Maggie Elizabeth Quertinmont, Joseph Allen Shaffer, Isabelle Rose Usher, Evan Adam Weakland
High honors: Alex Joseph Belt, Jacob Paul Bowlin, Kaiden Nicholas Brady-Bosley, Abigail Lynn Brown, Veronica Ann Conn, Kylie Marie Daye, Paxton Elizabeth Kendall, Richard Pierce Maldovan, Giovanni Lebron Michaux, Daniel Raye Mitchell, Brody Hunter Pegg, Mackenzie Rayne Popovich, Caelyn Delainey Rugh, Clay David Smith, Kanyon Hale Sutton, Meah Jane Trump, Cole William Willard, Reese Michael Williams
Honors: Hunter Eric Addis, Zoey Mae Angelo, Jaylynn Emily Bankhead, Hanna Raelynn Bosley, Mackenzie Rose Bowlen, Justus Lane Brooks, Madison Grace Cerullo, Madison Layne Clemmer, Eliegha Marie Darnell, Shia Elijah Dillow, Kaden Anthony Gibbons, Kylie McKeena Harden, Ryan Christolopher Hull, Emma Isabelle Krichbaum, Hailey Kay Krupa, Levi Allen Krupa, Donald Eugene Lint, Skyler Faith Lukehart, Charles Andrew McKenna, Rylee Loran Miller, Marley Ann Miner, Ryker Edward Myers, Makenzee Dawn Pento, Nathaniel Patrick Piper, Jace Dean Plum, Cameron Charles Riley, Madison Joy Robbins, Colin Avery Rockwell, Tytan Memphis Ross, Daynah Rae Ruble, Hanna Marie Senda, Leanna Darlene Sisler, Cole Mark Smith, Donovan Eric Smith, Ryan James Stutler, John Walter Tabacsko, Payton Jaye Teets, Lauren Taylor Watson
Grade 6
Highest honors: Reese Gabrielle Baukol, Lacey Kendal Ann Blair, Dylan Thomas Cofone, Ava Morgan Heft, Cooper Jax Hellen, Owen Edward Hintz, James Stewart Huber, Mya Grace Lee, Allison Rose Lynn, Lauren Justine Moccaldi, Hayden Nicole Nickelson, Fox Gregory Odell, Lyla Anne Oravets, Jaden Ryan Oswald, Aubree Ann Patterson, Emily Rose Plum, Kyhaire Lemiah Pruitt, Presley Alexander Rizer, Nathan Alan Rockwell, Miabella Elizabeth Rua, Hannah Paige Sexton, Elliott David Sines, Rhys Mark Murray Smith, Brookelynn Marie Thomas, Olivia Layne Timperio, Graycen Elizabeth Vavrek
High honors: Riley Madison Allen, Kaylee Marie Casper, Charissa Lynn Clark, Kaiden Joseph David, Tyler Rex Foley, Katie Jane Grimm, Dakota John, Isabella Annette Jordan, Sarah Elizabeth Knabenshue, Emmitt Paul Medved, Robert Joseph Medved, Rayah Jayne Mirandy, Xavier Banx Murphy, Connor Gregory Packroni, Olivia Jane Patterson, Jaelin Nicole Plum, Luke Warren Riffle, Christopher James Rizer, Elyssa R Rizer, Kyla Paige Robinson, Joshua Frank Sanetrik, Kristyn Marie Shaffer, Xander Heath Sharp, Julie Rose Shriver, Izabella Lynn Smith, Chance Andrew Spiker, Skye Summer Rose Tomlinson
Honors: Madison Grace Albrecht, Alyssa Claire Appleton, Caden Anthony Beers, Brian Ira Lee Blosser, Riley Lee Burnworth, Gaige Ray Clay, Serenity Marie Cumberland, Ava Jordan Darst, Andrew Finston Dougherty, Scott Andrew Guthrie, Gauge Lee Holmes, Evelyn Alys Lapp, Blake Aaron Long, Gionna Katherine Mapstone, Camden Ray McClain, Madison Michelle McClain, Logen Edward Miles, Katrina Lee Mitchell, Jaxon Newhouse, Dylan Lee Pantalo, Kaleb Lee Reese, Alessandra Aurora Saluga, Carly Renee Smith, Gage Ryan Sutton, Isaac Zander Troycheck, Ava Elizabeth Turbeville, Alexander Thomas Whoolery, Lila Rose Wilson, Jada Ryleigh Yoney
