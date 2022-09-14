An Aleppo man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to gun charges stemming from two traffic stops.
Wednesday, September 14, 2022 4:08 AM
Chester Aaron Hostutler, 35, pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition by an unlawful drug user, according to a press release issued by the Department of Justice.
According to the release, state police stopped Hostutler on two different days in August 2020, each time he admitted to having used drugs and having a firearm. The firearm recovered during the first stop was loaded and had been reported stolen.
Hostutler will be sentenced at 10 a.m. Jan. 4. He faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.
