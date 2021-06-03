The scanning of all ballots from Fayette County’s primary election has been completed with the next stage of the just process beginning.
“We’ve got just about everything scanned in,” said Larry Blosser, the director of the Fayette County Election Bureau, on Wednesday.
On the May 18 primary day, scanners in voting precincts rejected about 5,500 Republican ballots without bar codes, which were set aside to be hand counted later.
Those Republican ballots and about 500 Democrat ballots have been part of the hand-counting effort by the Fayette County Election Bureau that started the day after the election.
With all the ballots being counted on Wednesday, Blosser said they also started the adjudication process on the same day.
The adjudication process consists of going through the ballots to spot issues like over voting and other mistakes that include different spellings of names on write-in votes.
“The write-in votes are the longevity of it,” said Fayette County Commissioner Dave Lohr. “There are big variations.”
Blosser added that the adjudication process normally begins the day after the election. He said he doesn’t know how long that process will take because they have 300 batches to go through and each batch could have anywhere between 10 and 300 ballots to be processed.
“It’s time consuming,” Blosser said, adding that he’s asking for patience as the bureau wants to get done quickly, but, more importantly, accurately.
“We have three adjudication stations and a controller — that’s four people, but it takes time,” Blosser said.
“We’re going to do the job right,” Lohr said.
