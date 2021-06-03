Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.