Washington County detectives arrested a Fallowfield man who they believe pulled the trigger in a fatal shooting in Finleyville last month.
Keaundre Crews, 29, of 1590 Grange Road, faces a homicide charge as well as felonies of prohibited possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.
Police arrived with a SWAT team Friday morning to serve Crews with an arrest warrant at 704 Monongahela Ave., North Charleroi, where he was with an acquaintance.
According to the criminal complaint, Crews shot Jaisen A. Irwin, 29, of Monessen, in the parking lot of Bob’s Tavern, located on Route 88 in Finleyville, shortly after 1 a.m. Oct. 10.
Earlier in the night, a fight involving a large group of people at Jim’s Bar in Monongahela resulted in Irwin and Crews being kicked out. The two continued arguing in the parking lot. Surveillance footage shows Crews leaving in a white Jeep Cherokee, according to the complaint.
According to investigators, after Irwin arrived at Bob’s Tavern, he received a phone call that prompted him to leave because “someone was coming for him.”
Marissa Larae Spencer, 23, of South Park, who is also charged in the case, drove Irwin that night. She told police that there was a white Jeep Cherokee in the parking lot that was not there when they arrived.
While getting into Spencer’s car, Irwin was shot multiple times. A witness would later tell detectives he had a view of the parking lot from his apartment, and saw a Black male shooting toward parked cars.
Police discovered Irwin’s body on the side of the road in the 3600 block of Washington Avenue. Spencer told police she had pushed him out of the vehicle, and disposed of his cellphone in a wooded area off of Triphammer Road in South Park. She did not call 911.
Spencer also faces a homicide charge as well as charges of hindering apprehension, evidence tampering and reckless endangerment.
Police obtained a search warrant and seized Crews’ Jeep the day after the shooting. On Nov. 14, investigators got another warrant to extract location data from the vehicle.
According to the complaint, a trip log from the vehicle shows that after leaving Jim’s Bar, Crews stopped home for about a minute before heading to Bob’s Tavern, where he allegedly backed into a parking space and shut off his car.
Around the time of the shooting, the trip log showed that Crews left the parking lot headed toward Airport Road.
District Judge Eric Porter arraigned Crews Friday morning and sent him to the Washington County jail without bond. He is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. Nov. 29.
A preliminary hearing for Spencer had been scheduled for Monday but has been continued. A new date has not been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.