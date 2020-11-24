A suspect is now behind bars for allegedly fatally shooting a 28-year-old North Union Township woman, and his brother is facing charges for reportedly helping him evade police.
State police honed in on the alleged shooter, Joseph Michael Thomas Jr., 35, who was reportedly seen on surveillance footage with Meghan Masi in the hours before her death. Thomas allegedly confessed to another man, saying he shot Masi twice in the head Friday night.
Thomas and his brother, Christopher David Thomas, 32, both of Independence Avenue in North Union Township, were arrested Monday night. Christopher Thomas allegedly buried the gun used in the shooting and blamed Masi’s husband for her death.
Police did not reveal the connection between Masi and the alleged shooter or any possible motive.
“They were known to each other,” said State Police Trooper Robert Broadwater, adding he could not give any additional information.
Masi was found dead at about noon Saturday lying in a pool of blood at her home, 435 Yauger Hollow Road. An autopsy conducted Sunday found she died from two gunshot wounds to the head.
State police obtained surveillance footage from BFS on University Drive, which showed Masi driving a grey SUV with Joseph Thomas in the passenger seat Friday evening, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case. Police said they later found the SUV, a Toyota RAV4, near Thomas’ home.
Jacob Springer told police Thomas went to his house Saturday and said he shot Masi twice in the head and took her vehicle. Springer identified the passenger in the surveillance footage as Thomas during a police interview Monday morning.
Police said both Thomases provided alibis to police, but both were proven false. Christopher Thomas told police Monday he took the gun, a Taurus .40-caliber, and buried it in a wooded area near Hopwood-Coolspring Road.
Joseph Thomas was charged with homicide, theft, criminal use of a communication facility, false report, tampering with evidence and three counts of hindering apprehension or prosecution. Christopher Thomas is charged with false report, tampering with evidence and three counts of hindering apprehension or prosecution.
They were both arraigned Monday night before on-call Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr. Joseph Thomas was denied bail in the case, and bail for Christopher Thomas is set at $20,000. Both remain in Fayette County Prison.
Charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Nathan A. Henning.
