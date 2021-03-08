The need for blood donations is not yet critical, but soon will be if individual donations don’t increase and organizations don’t begin scheduling blood drives, according to the American Red Cross.
Lisa Landis, communications director for the organization’s greater Pittsburgh region, said throughout 2020, potential donors did not give blood if they started feeling sick, and offices and schools that would normally hold blood drives were not scheduling them because of remote learning and remote working. That, combined with a normal decline in blood donations during the colder months, could bring issues with having an adequate supply of blood not only in Pennsylvania but across the country, Landis said.
“We want to reach everyone far and wide and encourage them to donate blood,” Landis said, adding that, from start to finish, giving blood only takes an hour of the donor’s time. “It can truly make a difference for someone fighting cancers or trauma victims, and blood is needed every two seconds in the U.S.”
She said the Red Cross has made changes to ensure that those who do roll up their sleeve to donate will be safe.
Donors must make appointments, she said, and masks are required. Temperature checks are administered to donors, and beds are spaced at least 6 feet apart.
Landis said anyone can go to redcrossblood.org to search for local blood drives by location and time availability, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS, to set up an appointment.
Organizations interested in holding a blood drive can call the same number for more information.
Appointments can also be made through the Red Cross Blood Donor app, which also notifies donors where their blood is used.
For example, Landis said she received a notification that her donated blood was used at a children’s hospital.
“You can see the impact of your donation,” she said.
Donors also receive notification within 10 days if their blood tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma from that blood can be used to help treat COVID-19 patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.