The line-up for Monday’s Americanism Day Parade in Uniontown begins at 5:30 p.m. on Gallatin Avenue and Penn and Peter streets. The parade starts at 7 p.m.
Line-up on Gallatin Avenue at City Hall
n Uniontown Fire Department – Lead Vehicle (With Colors on front)
n Uniontown Police Vehicle
n Grand Marshall Dr. Mark T. Esper
n Sheriff James Custer and K-9
n State Sen. Pat Stefano
n State Rep. Matt Dowling
n Fayette County Commissioner Vince Vicites
n Clerk of Courts Timothy Dye
n Recorder of Deeds Jon Marrietta Jr.
Line-up on East Peter Street above City Hall
n Uniontown Mayor Bill Gerke
n Uniontown Treasurer Antoinette Hodge
n Gold Star Mom (James Clark)
n Kathleen McLaughlin
n Laurel Highlands JROTC
Line-up on West Peter Street behind the State Theater
n American Legion Post 51 Commander Paul Palya
n American Legion Auxiliary Unit 51
n Uniontown Unit #51 2022 Poppy Queen
n Uniontown Unit #51 2022 Poppy Princess
n American Legion Sons of American Legion Squadron 51
n American Legion Post 51 Riders
Line-up on East Penn Street below City Hall
n Amvets Post 103 Commander Stanley Angel
n Amvets Post 103 Woman’s Auxiliary
n Vietnam Veterans of Fayette County
n Amvets Post 103 Riders
n Rolling Thunder
n Jim Bendishaw Memorial Run
Line-up on West Penn Street at parking garage
n Catholic War Vets Post 1669
n Cancer Relay for Life
n Liberty Home Educators
n Smithfield/Fairchance American Legion Auxiliary Post 278
n Troop 643 Masontown Scout Troop
n Cub Scout Pack 654 Masontown
Line-up on West Penn Steet at Laurel Business Institute/HR Block
n Miss Mountain State Teen Queen
n Miss Mountain State Baby and Junior
n Karen Ransaw Realty 1 Gold Star Group
n New Life Apostolic Tabernacle, Bishop Robert Swope Sr.
Line-up along Gallatin Avenue past St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
n Laurel Valley Corvette Club
n All participating Fire and EMS departments
Participating Marching Bands will line up along Gallatin Avenue
n Uniontown High School Marching Band will stage at the intersection of Gallatin Avenue and Penn Street
n Laurel Highlands Middle School Band
n AJ McMullen Middle School
