This year’s speaker for the 2023 Symposium on Life and Customers in Western Pennsylvania will feature the Marquis de Lafayette, portrayed by actor Ben Goldman.
In 2007, the American Historical Theatre tapped Goldman to portray the young Lafayette, who was 19 years old at the Battle of Brandywine. Goldman’s uncanny resemblance to Lafayette as well as his ease with the French language and spot-on French accent makes him a natural choice for this role.
The symposium will be held Friday, March 31 at The Chapel at Old Main on the campus of Washington & Jefferson College in Washington.
Doors and displays open at 6:30 p.m. and the speakers begin at 7 p.m. with a reception to follow at 9 p.m. among the historical displays.
