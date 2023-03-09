“And Then There Were None,” the classic murder mystery will be on stage at the Geyer Performing Arts Center this month.
“I’ve actually been a huge mystery fan my whole life,” said Nellie Cook, the co-director of “And Then There Were None,” the stage play written by Agatha Christie, based on her classic novel.
Cook, who has been performing in shows at the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale for six years, found it appropriate that her directorial debut would be not just a mystery, but Christie’s best-selling and special work.
“This was, to her (Christie), the hardest book she ever put together,” said Cook, who has read the book multiple times. “The whole thing is such a psychological roller coaster from beginning to end. It’s a work of art.”
The story revolves around a collection of strangers arriving on an isolated island after receiving an unexpected invitation. The guests soon dying off one by one, each death corresponding with respective lines of a children’s rhyme.
Cook said the book was a departure from Christie’s cozy who-done-it stories, as she went out of her comfort zone that created the mystery sub-genre of strangers invited to a location and finding that something deadly ties them together.
For the production, Cook said they’re using elements from the novel along with the script in which there’s two versions that includes a darker ending like the book and a happier ending of the original stage play from which directors can choose.
“We talked a lot about what ending we’re going to do,” Cook said, adding they ultimately decided to do a mix of both and include some dialogue from the novel. “The fans of the book will appreciate it more. It’s not something that would typically be seen.”
Cook, who is co-directing the show with Martha Oliver, said the cast of 11 started rehearsals in late January, and it has been smooth sailing.
“We really have the most amazing cast,” she said, adding the characters of the show are well-fleshed out, which will make it appealing for the audience.
“There are so many characters that people can relate to and there’s beautiful, beautiful moments,” Cook said. “Everybody loves a mystery.”
“And Then There Were None” will be staged at the Geyer Performing Arts Center, 111 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, at 7:30 p.m. March 16-18 and 2:30 p.m. March 19.
