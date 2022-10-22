Dogs, a cat, rabbits and ducks were removed from a home in Wayne Township in Greene County after they were found to be living outside in poor conditions.
Animals removed in Wayne Township
- By Jon Andreassi newsroom@heraldstandard.com
