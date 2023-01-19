After a two-year hiatus because of COVID, the Southwestern PA Council for the Arts Antique Show and Sale will be back Jan. 27, 28 and 29 at Greensburg Country Club, Route 130, Greensburg, with the Friday night show starting at 6 p.m.
Annual antique show returns to Westmoreland County
- By Mark Hofmann mhofmann @heraldstandard.com
