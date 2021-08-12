Bigfoot researchers, authors and enthusiasts will gather at Patsy Hillman Park in Brownsville Saturday for a day dedicated to unraveling the legend of the Sasquatch.
The fourth annual event, held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. by the Fayette County Bigfoot Research Project, features several speakers, including paranormal investigator and Native American expert Terry Ronzio, paranormal author Christine Soltis, Bigfoot researchers Jami and Jenny King, Bigfoot speaker Dan Hageman and Bigfoot and UFO speaker Kevin Paul.
Also known as Sasquatch, Bigfoot has been described as a large, hairy creature who walks on two feet and can most often be found in forests and rural areas. For years, media across the nation have published reports of sightings and encounters, often by people rattled by their experiences.
Fayette County BRP member Bob Scholz of Connellsville said the annual gathering always draws people from around the area — from diehard believers to those who are casually curious.
“We have people from all over western Pennsylvania, and our group has almost 1,800 members from all over the world,” said Scholz.
Involved with the BRP for a few years, Scholz said he enjoys researching the legend and sharing theories with fellow enthusiasts.
“We’re like-minded people who want to find out if Bigfoot is real and what exactly a Bigfoot is,” he said.
During Saturday’s event, Fayette County BRP member Greg Kotyuha will teach foot casting, one way of capturing evidence of the creature.
According to the Pennsylvania WILDS website, the legend’s footprint is the most likely evidence searchers might find.
“Bigfoot is known for them,” the site notes.
The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, which collects reports from the U.S. and Canada, lists 119 total sightings in Pennsylvania, including five in Fayette County.
One includes a 1999 sighting by a motorist who reported seeing a creature that was 8 feet tall standing on a road in Masontown.
Greene and Washington counties have fewer reports – two and one respectively.
Saturday’s event, which is free, will also include a Bigfoot calling contest, and a round table discussion about the legend. Patsy Hillman Park is located at 100 Telegraph Road.
For more information about the Fayette County BRP or to join the group, Scholtz said anyone can attend their next regular meeting on Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. at Paradise Restaurant and Pub, 516 Bute Road, Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.