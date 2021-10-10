The Fayette County Firefighters’ Association would like area students to identify and write about the sounds associated with fire safety for this year’s essay content.
Fayette County students in fifth through eighth grades are eligible to submit an essay on the theme “learn the sounds of fire safety” through Nov. 5. Winners will receive monetary prizes.
All schools in the county are invited to participate.
Ed Zadylak, the association’s contest chairman, said the National Fire Prevention Association announced the theme in May. Students’ research will help them learn the different sounds smoke alarms and carbon dioxide detectors make when they’re alerting people to an emergency, or reminding them that the batteries are low.
“This is what we want to have the kids exposed to,” Zadylak said.
He said each essay should include an opening statement on the theme, data and research, what children should do if they hear those alarm sounds and the importance of having a family plan in case of a fire or a carbon dioxide leak.
Zadylak said there will be a total of 40 winners, with 10 at each grade level. Each winner will receive a monetary prize, and those essays will be sent to the Western Pennsylvania Firemen’s Association for its annual essay contest.
The winners and their parents, teachers and principals will be invited to an awards night dinner on Dec. 4 at the South Union VFD Social Hall, where firefighters will be on hand as well as Sparky the Dalmatian from New Have Hose Company.
Zadylak said while COVID-19 didn’t cancel last year’s contest, the association received about half the number of its normal entries.
“We average 840, but we’re thankful that we got what we did,” he said.
Students are to turn their essays into teachers by Nov. 5. Members of the essay contest committee will read them and then pass a selected number of essays to the final judges to decide on the winners.
