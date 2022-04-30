The Connellsville Area Garden Club is gearing up for their annual geranium sale.
As with years prior, the club will be selling geraniums through pre-paid advance orders. The flowers will be delivered to vehicles during a drive-thru event.
“We will be ordering the geraniums from the same greenhouse that we used last year – Sunshine Greenhouses, Saxonburg, Pa.,” said garden club member Phyllis Koval. “We were able to place our order with them in December so we feel certain they will be an excellent quality and there will be no problems filling all orders as placed.”
The geraniums are $2.50 each, or a flat of 15 for $37.50. The geranium colors can be mixed, and the colors available are red, white, pink, salmon and purple.
Koval said orders will not be finalized until the club receives payment, and no orders will be accepted after Sunday, May 15. All payments must be received by Wednesday, May 18, to be included on the pick-up list.
The geraniums will be distributed on Saturday, May 21, between 9 a.m. and noon at the East End Fire Station, 200 North Arch St., Connellsville.
Customers will be informed of their pick-up time and how the drive-thru will work as the date grows closer.
The club says the easiest and most convenient way for anyone to order is to use the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSftENCQHF3zev3C_r6J7n9N48zVuf4_WzEH-qH1lwOoQn_bnw/viewform?usp=pp_url
Those ordering geraniums will have two methods of paying, either by check or using a PayPal account.
Once a customer submits their order form, they will receive instructions as to how to make the payment as well as an invoice through email.
Those customers paying by check can make it out to “Connellsville Area Garden Club.” Payments can be mailed to Phyllis Kovall, 1231 Sycamore St., Connellsville, Pa. 15425.
Anyone not comfortable placing an order online can call the following people via telephone: Phyllis at 724-628-6078, Becky at 724-454-3969 or Linda at 724-628-1124
