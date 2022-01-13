Tickets are selling fast for the return of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast in Uniontown.
“After taking last year off due to the pandemic, we are looking forward to a great event this year,” said Steve Strange, executive director of the East End United Community Center (EEUCC) in Uniontown.
The annual MLK Breakfast will take place on Monday, Jan. 17, at 8 a.m. at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 57 Stewart Avenue, Uniontown.
The community center has organized the event since 2014, when an EEUCC board member suggested holding the breakfast as a way to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Strange said the event includes a breakfast catered by Republic Food Enterprise Center. Students from the EEUCC’s after-school program will recite poetry and perform a freedom dance for those in attendance.
He added that awards will be presented to some of the EEUCC’s most dedicated volunteers including David Meredith, Redrange Farm, Henry DeBerry, John Robinson and Eric Yarbrough.
Stranger said this year, there will be no guest speaker as was typically done in the past.
“We felt it was best to devote more time to performances by our after-school students,” he said.
Another change this year is due to the pandemic: organizers are limiting tickets to 75 people. In 2020, about 100 attended the event.
Despite having fewer in attendance, Strange said the spirit of the breakfast remains the same.
“These events are more important than many of us sometimes realize,” Strange said. “The MLK Breakfast allows us to come together as a group to reflect and share thoughts in a warm and inviting environment. It also is a good opportunity to acknowledge a few of the unsung heroes in our community.”
Currently, Strange said 70 people have signed up to attend the breakfast.
Tickets are $12 per person and can be purchased on www.eventbrite.com under “2022 Annual MLK Breakfast.”
