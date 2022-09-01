The call for compassion instead of judgment toward those who struggle with addiction rang loud on the steps of the Fayette County Courthouse Wednesday morning.
“We ask that you join us to help create a change in Fayette County,” said Melissa Ferris, executive director of the Fayette County Drug & Alcohol Commission.
Ferris, along with several others, gathered to mark Overdose Awareness Day, hoping to educate the public about rising overdose deaths, and to reduce the stigma surrounding addiction.
Ida Long of Uniontown has seen the devastation that drugs can cause. In 2020, Long’s daughter, Hannah Miller, died of an overdose. The young woman had been clean for a year before her death.
“My one message to the recovering addict or the addict still out there is get in the herd and stay in the heard,” Long said Wednesday, stressing the importance of keeping Narcan in homes. “Addiction changes everything, and death by addiction changes everything.”
Brian Reese, assistant director of Fayette County Drug & Alcohol Commission, demonstrated how easy it is to use, Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.
“The hardest part of Narcan is getting it out of the box,” Reese said of the nasal spray. “You put it up their nose and push.”
Reese added that anyone who needs Narcan can get it by contacting the Fayette County Drug & Alcohol Commission at 724-438-3578.
“By this simple device, you give a person another heartbeat, and that next heartbeat may be that part where they make that change,” Reese said.
He pointed out that there have been 465 overdose deaths in Fayette County since 2012. Last year there were 76 overdose deaths, and as of yesterday’s event, there were 65 overdose deaths in Fayette County in 2022.
“Those are just statistics,” Reese said. “Every one of those statistics is a person. We look at numbers, but forget about the person.”
“We are a nation in crisis,” said Daniel Spring, a recovery specialists at Fayette County Drug & Alcohol Commission. “They call it an epidemic; it’s more like an apocalypse.”
Commissioner Scott Dunn said that while addressing overdose deaths is difficult, it must be done.
“Everybody is impacted by this,” Dunn said. “You know somebody, somewhere who has fallen to addiction.”
Dunn said events and educational opportunities like the one on Wednesday must continue to happen so that everyone is educated about the signs, and what to do.
County officials tied purple ribbons to the fence in front of the courthouse and face of the courthouse clock will be lit purple throughout the month of September to remind people that addiction is a disease that cuts across all social and economic lines.
Along with Wednesday’s event, the commission has also planned a free Recovery Walk on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Hutchinson Park in South Union Township. Registration beings at 8:30 a.m., and the walk begins at 9 a.m.
