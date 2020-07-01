A Fayette County man, charged with homicide as a teen in 2017, alleged his constitutional rights were violated while he was held in the Fayette County Prison.
Kaii McCargo sued the county, its prison board, former warden Brian Miller and deputy wardens Michael Zavada and Barry Croftcheck. His attorney, Charity Grimm Krupa, alleged McCargo, 16 when he was arrested in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man, was forced to live in deplorable conditions and denied basic hygiene supplies.
The suit also alleged McCargo, now 19, was put into a protective suit for 30 days, denied phone privileges and commissary, held in solitary confinement for extensive periods and was physically assaulted by other inmates. He was also not given prescribed medication, the federal filing alleged.
Krupa contended conditions in the lockup included overflowing sewage, pervasive mold and mildew, insect and rodent infestations, inadequate drinking water, contaminated food, improperly functioning heat as well as ventilation and toilets and showers, severe overcrowding, inadequate clothing as well as linens and blankets, and insufficient yard and recreation time.
“In short, the conditions at the Fayette County Prison were and remain inhumane and deprived the plaintiff of his basic human needs,” Krupa wrote.
Krupa alleged that McCargo’s 14th Amendment rights were violated, and he also experienced physical pain and suffering, mental anguish and harm and emotional trauma and suffering.
The suit seeks compensatory and punitive damages and legal fees.
McCargo is one of several current or former inmates who have sued over conditions at the lockup.
In 2018, the American Civil Liberties Union filed suit on behalf of four inmates, and Krupa filed suit on behalf of three inmates. Krupa filed an additional suit on behalf of another former inmate in May. All of the suits make similar allegations about alleged deplorable living conditions at the more than 100-year-old prison.
All of the suits are still being litigated in federal court as the county works toward construction of a new facility.
