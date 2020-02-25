An appeals court vacated a man’s Fayette County conviction and sentence for failure to register his address with state police.
Charles A. Fuller Sr., 52, of Scottdale, previously convicted of sexually assaulting a woman, faced various reporting requirements after his release from prison in 2009.
Police had alleged that on three occasions in 2015 and 2016, he failed to comply with those requirements. After a jury convicted him in 2017, and Fuller was sentenced to six to 12 years in prison.
In an appeal filed under the Post-Conviction Relief Act, Fuller contended his conviction and sentence were unconstitutional. The state Superior Court, on Monday, agreed.
The appeals court cited a 2017 state Supreme Court ruling that found updated reporting requirements for sex offenders that were put into place in 2012 should not be retroactively applied.
Fuller’s sexual assault conviction, which led to the reporting requirements, occurred in 2002. However, updated reporting requirements under the Sex Offenders Reporting and Notification Act (SORNA) were put into place in 2012.
The charges for failure to report were filed under SORNA, the Superior Court determined.
“Fuller’s underlying conviction (in 2002) was for a crime that was committed well before the effective date of SORNA in December 2012,” the opinion stated.
Fuller is currently incarcerated at the State Correctional Institution at Greene.
