Greene County Commissioners announced that applications are being accepted for the Forgivable Advance for Small Business Assistance (FASBA).
The program provides up to $50,000 grants for small, local businesses with 100 employees or less, who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Greene County used the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act referred to as CDBG-CV to fund FASBA.
For funding to be forgiven, businesses must retain or create full-time equivalent positions for low-to-moderate-income workers. FASBA funds can be used to pay for the following eligible expenses: payroll, rent/mortgage, utilities (gas, phone, etc.), supplies (up to 90 days), PPE, insurance, accounting, legal, advertising and can reimburse eligible costs incurred to “prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.” Other eligibility requirements do apply.
This is not a first-come, first- served program. There will be two rounds of funding, Round 1 ending on Jan. 15 and Round 2 ending Feb. 1. Businesses are encouraged to contact Crystal Simmons, CDBG/HOME )Program Director at 724-852-5300 or email csimmons@co.greene.pa.us. Businesses can also visit https://www.co.greene.pa.us/business for more information and to download the application.
