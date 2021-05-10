After a year of cancellations and a lack of in-person activities, local overnight and day camps are ready to open with a few operational changes like social distancing, and in most cases, masking.
“I think camp is more important than it has ever been, for campers to be outside and social and with other kids,” said Heather Withrow, president of Jumonville Camp in Hopwood.
The Fayette County camp is one of many that did operate last year due to the pandemic. Withrow believes this year’s sessions will offer a sense of normalcy for children who missed out on so much in 2020.
More campers have applied for scholarships to help defray the cost of attending this season, she said, citing families’ pandemic-related financial difficulties. Typically, 50% of attendees receive a partial scholarship; this year, Withrow said that number already stands at 80%.
State mandates allow camps to operate at 75% capacity, and mask wearing is required in most settings. According to the state Department of Health, “youth in overnight camp may remove their masks once inside their cabin as long as physical distancing is maintained.”
Last week, the Wolf administration announced mitigation other than masking will be lifted on Memorial Day. Masking orders will be lifted after 70% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated. As of Thursday, 42.7% were.
Masks won’t be required for those who attend overnight or day camps at Shekinah Ranch Camp in Charleroi, Washington County, said office manager Kelsey Martin.
Campers will be outside for their entire experience, and they will be in “bubbles” – groups of the same children – throughout, she said. When those who are there for overnight camps go inside to sleep, they will be in alternating sleeping positions on bunkbeds to keep them safe, Martin said. Additionally, the camp will be limited to attendees and staff only.
The Christian camp operated last year, offering four weeks of programs and hosting 160 children, Martin said. This year, they expect to host 200 children.
Touchstone Center for Crafts in Farmington will welcome fewer campers for its overnight “Teen Week” event in July, said spokesman Dean Simpson.
During the week, professional artists teach teens from 14 to 17 areas like blacksmithing, ceramics or glass work in studios on the Fayette County campus.
They typically host about 60 children, but to maintain social distancing within the studios, Simpson said 25 will participate this year.
Both Jumonville Camp and Camp Cornerstone in Jefferson, Greene County, will also have fewer participants.
Cathy Garber of Jefferson, a volunteer and previous director at Camp Cornerstone, said they’re limiting the camp to 45 per week, down from their usual 60.
Still, she said, there is more enthusiasm for their day and overnight camps this year as evidenced by the number of people signing up for events and camps.
“They are excited that things are happening that they can participate in,” she said.
At Jumonville Camp, Withrow expects they’ll see about 225 campers this season, down from an average of 300.
Laney Hunker, 16, of Mount Pleasant, will be among them. She’s been going there since she was 3, and can’t wait to be back around the campfire with friends.
“I am really excited,” she said. “I just look forward to it every summer, and I was really sad I couldn’t go last year.”
