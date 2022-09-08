A $90 million round of grants through the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will help fund over 330 projects across the state, including several in Fayette County.
The biggest beneficiary in the county is the Great Allegheny Passage. Through the Regional Trail Corporation, the GAP received $514,000 for the rehabilitation of the 10.5 miles of trail from the Layton Bridge in Perry Township to Ridge Boulevard in Dunbar Township.
Brandon Simpson, president of the Regional Trail Corporation, said the work along the trail will include rehabilitation as well as fixing any drainage issues and resurfacing.
“We’ve identified different spots along the trails in Fayette, Westmoreland and Allegheny counties and decided to take the approach of addressing the most-needed items first and work back from it,” Simpson said.
While Simpson said it’s too early to have a timetable since the funding was just announced on Tuesday, the preliminary goal is to start the project in 2023.
“The Great Allegheny Passage is a very popular trail and most of it was built many years ago, so resurfacing and fixing issues only makes is safer for users and makes it more appealing for people who come and use it,” Simpson said.
The Mountain Watershed Association Inc., received $290,000 for the acquisition of about 192.6 acres in Springfield Township for open space and passive recreation.
Ashley Funk, executive director of the association, said the land is in the Indian Creek Valley Gorge, specifically the last four miles of the creek before it meets the Youghiogheny River.
Funk said the parcel of land also runs along Rasler Run, a rainbow trout fishery that was once stocked with trout, and the trout started reproducing naturally.
“It’s pretty rare to have this,” she said, adding that the project will acquire private land around the stream, allowing area residents to fish and hike. Primitive camping is also a possibility, she said.
She added that they hope to connect the area to the nearby Great Allegheny Passage, allowing it to be accessible from the biking and hiking trail.
Funk said the land is also a biological-diverse home to a number of threatened species.
“There’s a lot of ecological significance, and it should be protected,” Funk said, adding she hopes to close on the property in early 2023.
The $290,000 grant only covers half the project’s cost, she said. The association is fundraising for additional funding, she said.
In Brownsville, $53,100 will go toward further development of the Riverside Wharf on the Monongahela River,
Brownsville Council President Tracy Zivkovich said the project will extend the boat dock an additional 50 feet or more, and renovate the existing docks. The state grant was the third awarded for the $220,000 project, with a fourth grant expected.
Along with the wharf project, Zivkovich said they’re also looking to add play and recreational areas, including a floating playground on the water.
“It’s one of the hottest items right now,” she said.
She said the goal is to make the wharf more than just a place to dock a boat, transforming it into a destination for those to come ashore to see a show or eat in Brownsville. Zivkovich said after they coordinate with the state Department of Environmental Protection and the Army Corps of Engineers, they hope to have new docks in place by Memorial Day.
“This represents Brownsville’s team effort — everyone working together,” she said.
Two other projects received $70,000 each. Mill Run Park in Springfield Township received funding for the construction of pedestrian walkways, internal loop trail, parking area ADA access, landscaping and other related site improvements. In Dunbar, the grant will go toward the rehabilitation of a community playground, including stormwater management measures, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, ADA access, landscaping and other related site improvements.
Greene County will receive $586,900 to continue development of the Wisecarver Recreation Area in Franklin Township.
According to Greene County Planning and Development Executive Director Richard Cleveland, the total cost of the project is approximately $5 million. The county has already received $400,000 in grants to build a softball field.
There are also plans for a trail that will surround the Wisecarver Reservoir. The funding announced Tuesday will help the county continue work on the trail, and potentially a second softball field. Cleveland said there will also be a launch site for kayaks and canoes.
“There is really no accessible location,” Cleveland said. “This will be a first.” Other amenities include an archery course and a space for people to fly drones.
“There are a number of different things that are going to be constructed around the entire reservoir,” Cleveland said.
He estimated that construction will begin in the summer of 2024.
Washington Township in Greene County will get $70,000 for the rehabilitation and development of Community Park. The money will go toward renovating the internal loop trail, construction of pedestrian walkways, parking and other improvements.
In Washington County, Centerville will receive $70,000 for further development of Victory Park.
Cheryl Matesich, secretary/treasurer, said the park was once property of the Victory Club in the Denbo section of the borough and has since been donated to the borough.
“There is currently a softball field on it,” Matesich said of the property. “We’re developing the other section of it for a playground right now. It’s going to have fully (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant equipment. This is such a great thing for the borough.”
Work on the playground also is expected to include construction of a pedestrian parkway and parking area, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing and landscaping.
Matesich said the playground is in Phase 1 of the project, with concession stands, restrooms and a walking trail planned in future phases.
There also will be $70,000 going to Speers Borough for the rehabilitation and further development of Lower Speers Park.
Councilwoman Lori Spina said Lower Speers Park has not received attention in 15 to 20 years.
“It has partial asphalt, partial dirt. The fence is falling down and the equipment is antiquated,” she said. “We’re hoping to rehab the whole park.”
Work is expected to include construction of a parking area, the installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing and fencing, ADA access and landscaping.
Spina said the project has matching funds from a number of community businesses, including Fourth Street Barbecue, Guttman Realty, the Back Porch Restaurant, National Polymers and Speers Street Grill.
Carroll Township is to receive $215,000 for rehabilitation and further development of Valley Avenue Park and Donora will receive $362,600 for rehabilitation and further development of Palmer Park.
Reporters Paul Paterra and Jon Andreassi contributed to this report.
