A challenge set forth to area fire departments to collect for Toys For Tots has yielded an overwhelming display of generosity.
Earlier this month, the Uniontown Fire Department challenged neighboring fire departments to collect more toys than ever before.
Although they collected a total of 1,300 toys last year that filled a box truck, the need for toys this year is greater because of consequences of COVID-19 restrictions and shutdowns, which lead to approximately 2,000 children are in need of toys this Christmas.
“It went above our expectations,” said Uniontown Fire Chief Dane “Buck” Griffith. “We had one room entirely full. We couldn’t get any more in the door.”
While Griffith said it was impossible to count the total number of toys, he guessed the number to be several thousand as they were able to pack a 22-foot box truck to the ceiling with toys.
“It wasn’t just us,” Griffith said. “It was a combined effort with the other fire departments stepping up to the plate to give a good Christmas for those who may not have one.”
Griffith added that the spirit of giving was seen by those stopping at the station. One elderly man told them he had nobody to purchase gifts for, and returned with three carloads of toys to the fire department.
“He was just so happy to do it,” Griffith said.
That generosity was also found at the stores and other locations in the area where the fire departments placed boxes, which had to be emptied a few times after filling up to the top.
“We probably had bigger participation than we had in the past,” he said. “That could be attributed to the virus. For whatever reason, people thought to go buy toys.”
The participating fire departments include South Union, Brownsville, Connellsville Township, Adah, Hopwood, North Union, West Leisenring, Collier, New Salem, in addition to the Fayette County 911 Center.
Griffith also said accolades must be made to the Marine Corps Reserve for their dedication of running Toys For Tots, a program that has been collecting and providing toys for children whose parents cannot afford them since 1947.
