As schools let out and children begin their summer vacations, local libraries are bringing back summer programs.
Uniontown Public library, German-Masontown Public library, Carnegie Free Public Library and Brownsville Free Public Library are offering several programs — most held outdoors to ensure participants’ safety. Each is also participating in the Tails and Tales summer reading program through Collaborative Summer Library Program this year, while offering many other fun opportunities.
Brownsville Public Library
Brownsville Public Library will hold all programs at their outdoor amphitheater this summer, Director Lori Barron said. They will hold their Tails and Tales program on Wednesdays in July. Barron said the program can accommodate 20 children.
“This year, we are going to have it outside so we can have people back, since that’s something the staff definitely misses, is seeing people,” Barron said.
Barron said their teen reading program will start in August, with dates yet to be set.
On June 25 at 1 p.m., Brownsville Free Public Library will hold their kickoff for Inquire Within, a collaboration between WQED and neighborhood libraries. At the kickoff, there will be stations with different characters to greet the children.
Barron said they will also be launching a science club for ages 3-10, potentially in August.
Before the pandemic, Barron said the library held a crochet club and book club for adults that stopped last year. They hope to bring those activities back soon.
Masks and social distancing will still be required for library events, Barron said.
To sign up for programs or get more details, call the library at 724-785-7272.
Uniontown Public Library
Uniontown Public Library will be holding both virtual and outdoor programs this year. The reading program will take place from June 21 to Aug. 7 and will include prizes for children who reach their reading goals, said Dianne McFeaters, children’s librarian.
McFeaters said children can check out books from the library each week and those who complete all their goals through the program by the end of the summer will receive credit toward buying books at their book fair on July 29-31 and Aug. 5-7.
The library also offers bagged crafts for children to take home each week.
From June 21 to Aug. 7, the library will also be offering a virtual experiments program through Absolute Science. Other virtual programs planned include a virtual music and nature program on June 24, a presentation by The National Aviary about zoo careers on July 8 and a backyard safari on July 13.
On July 15 at 11 a.m., the library will be hosting a “Bubble Picnic,” where children and their families or supervisors can bring a lunch to the yard and blow bubbles.
Stage Right from Greensburg will present a play based on the book, “I Want to be a Dinosaur,” on July 22 at 11 a.m. on the grass. On July 29 at 11 a.m., the library will host a dance party in the yard.
To celebrate the end of the summer, McFeaters said they will have an outdoor children’s carnival on Aug. 5 where children will be able to make their own ice cream sundaes.
For more information on how to sign up for events, contact the library at 724-437-1165.
German-Masontown Public Library
The German-Masontown Public Library will be holding their Tails and Tales reading program at the library on Mondays from July 21 to Aug. 9 at 10:30 a.m. Eileen Beveridge, director of the library, said they plan to hold the program inside the library.
Beveridge said their preschool story time, which has been virtual so far this year, will hopefully resume in-person outdoors soon. The story times are on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Along with the program, the library offers weekly grab-and-go bags with the same theme as that weeks’ story that parents can pick up from the library for their child. The bags typically include a craft, coloring pages, snacks and maybe something unique, such as flower seeds to plant.
The German-Masontown Library also occasionally offer STEM bags through the Inquire Within program that vary from month to month geared toward students from grades K-5, Beveridge said.
For more information or to sign up for programs, call the German-Masontown Public Library at 724-583-7030.
Carnegie Free Public Library
Carnegie Free Public Library in Connellsville is partnering with Dunbar Community Library to hold their summer programs at East Park off of Franklin Avenue in Connellsville, which has a stage and two covered pavilions, Judy Farrah, director of children’s programming at the library, said.
They will hold their Tails and Tales program Wednesdays in July, as well as Aug. 4 and Aug. 11.
Although the exact dates of each event are not confirmed yet, Farrah said the library also plans to host events after STEM projects on those days.
These events include Steve Haberman’s Magical Tails Magic Show, a presentation from Wild World of Animals animal park and a visit from a trained pigeon named Homer and his owner.
Stage Right from Greensburg will be presenting “The Rainbow Colored Fish” on one week. On another week, Connellsville City Police Patrolman Tyler Garlick will attend with his K-9 officer and partner, Ambroos, to talk about the duties the dog has as an officer.
For more details or to register, visit carnegiefreelib.org or call the Carnegie Free Public Library at 724-628-1380.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.