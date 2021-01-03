Libraries are places people can go to get information, find relaxation, study in a quiet environment, participate in activities or simply hang out with others from their community. In the past year, however, local libraries have struggled with how to continue to serve the community amidst a pandemic that threatens to bar them from it.
Lori Barron, director of the Brownsville Free Public Library, said library staff have had to shift their way of thinking to come up with new ideas and programs that fit within the guidelines of social distancing.
The library is providing curbside pickup and drop off for books. They will also look up information for people and can print it out for them. All programming the library previously held in person is now occurring virtually, including book clubs and story hours, and they have suspended public computer use for the time being.
Barron said she looks forward to the challenge of how the library can best serve the community in the new year. She said one of the most important aspects to continuing to provide services is community feedback.
“I want to know what the community needs, so that the library can rise up and meet what they need while we’re dealing with this,” she said.
The Brownsville Area High School Students in Action team recently built a “teen space” onto the library, where teens in the community can go to hang out, read and study once the library is open to in-person visitors again.
Barron said the staff looks forward to having people in the building again, as they miss the sound of laughter in the now empty rooms.
Carnegie Free Library of Connellsville is also providing curbside service for pickup and return of books. They are offering computer use to the public, limited to hour long sessions, and printing is also available for 25 cents per black and white page and $1 per color page.
Judy Farrah, children’s programming director, said appointments are required for curbside service, as well as computer use. They also provide fingerprinting services on Tuesdays.
When inside the building, visitors must wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines, Farrah said. There are four computers people may use, set up to allow proper social distancing.
Farrah said that the library typically sets up a visit from Santa Claus in December, but they couldn’t do it this year due to the pandemic.
A few other programs they used to hold are being held virtually, including a jewelry class, but Farrah said they would like to see the in-person programs return soon.
“We would like to go back to the programs we have in place,” Farrah said. “I would like to get back to having the children come in.”
Carnegie Free Library of Connellsville will be closed for the holiday Dec. 31 to Jan. 2.
Uniontown Public Library has completely changed their business model since the start of the pandemic, according to Christy Fusco, director of the library.
Fusco said curbside pickup is available, and the staff can print or fax information for the public. They do not have computers available for public use at this time, however.
Fusco said although the library has been holding many of their regular programming virtually now, there has been significantly less participation. She believes this is because people are tired of the virtual format and that part of the library experience in the past was social.
“One of the things we like, and our patrons tell us they like, is coming in to chat, telling us what’s going on, whether they liked the book or didn’t like the book,” she said. “That is really missing in our life.”
Fusco said their hopes for the new year include opening in-person activities as soon as it is safely possible. She encourages people in the community to communicate their needs to the library staff, so they can do their best to fulfill them.
“Libraries in many communities are called the third place,” she said. “We feel that when we are closed, that important role that we fulfill in the community, where people can come and meet each other that’s not in their homes or at a restaurant, we feel that’s important, and we’re really missing that.”
Fusco said they do expect to open public computer use by appointment soon.
