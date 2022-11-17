Shoeboxes

Submitted photo

Greater Purpose Team Ministries members recently filled 600 shoeboxes to donate through Operation Christmas Child. Pictured, from left, are Audrey Duke, Lyndia Smith, Marjie Shaffer, Jim Howard, Pat Bates, Keira Bates, Lilly Ealy, Kathy Howard, Skip Smith and Amanda Ealy. Members not pictured are Susan Christopher and Tiffany Wolfe.

 Submitted

Greater Purpose Team Ministries, which encompasses six United Methodist Churches in the area, recently filled 600 shoeboxes for needy children around the world as part of the Operation Christmas Child program.

