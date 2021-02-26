State police are investigating two separate incidents where local residents were scammed out of money.
On Thursday, an East Millsboro man lost $600 to a scam perpetrated a by person pretending to be a member of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
State police said the 51-year-old was contacted by phone at his Isabella Road home in Luzerne Township by a person who told him he needed to put $600 on a gift card “for an incident which had occurred in Texas.”
Police said the man put the money on a gift card and provided the caller with the information for its use.
After he did so, however, the man realized he may have been scammed, police said.
According to a report, “The victim tried to take the money back off the gift card but it was already gone. He tried to contact the person … to get his money back but was unsuccessful.”
The alleged victim also gave the fake DEA agent his Social Security number, police said.
In a separate incident on Feb. 12, police investigated another scam involving a 72-year-old Charleroi woman.
Police said the woman called a fake Amazon number to get reimbursed for gift cards that were not working properly.
She lost the value of $1,800 in gift cards, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.