Area school districts scrambled to respond to a threat of violence issued Thursday afternoon that originated on a social media platform.
The threat, which originated on TikTok, warns of school violence “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” on Friday, Dec. 17, according to the post.
“We have not received any specific threat against the school, the staff or an individual, nor have we seen anything directed at Chartiers-Houston,” said Dr. Gary Peiffer, superintendent at Chartiers-Houston School District. “We don’t think the threat is credible, but we’re taking proper measures to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”
Peiffer said he learned about the TikTok threat Thursday afternoon while attending a superintendents conference. Peiffer returned to his office, where he, the school board and administration created an action plan. The district posted a letter explaining the threat and Chartiers-Houston’s safety measures to its website.
The school district also sent a phone blast to parents.
“We’re monitoring the situation,” Peiffer said.
Bentworth School District parents also received phone blasts Thursday evening, through the district’s AllCall system.
“Pretty much every (district) is responding to the threat in some way,” said Bentworth Superintendent Scott Martin.
Peters Township School District also sent an email explaining the situation to parents early Thursday evening, and several school districts, including West Greene, posted alerts to their websites the same day.
Martin said he learned about the TikTok threat early Thursday afternoon via an email from the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators. He and other area superintendents discussed responses to the threat of bombings and gun violence nationwide Dec. 17 in a group message.
Many area districts increased security at schools Friday or are working with local law enforcement to monitor the threat.
“I made sure our school police officer is aware of the situation,” said Martin, noting, like Peiffer, that no threat was made directly to his school district.
“This is one of those things that is so, so broad,” Martin said. “They actually think it’s a way that these people are getting likes or to go viral. It’s disappointing that that’s how some people use social media.”
The TikTok threat was brought to Laurel Highlands School District Superintendent Jessie Wallace Wednesday afternoon, when district police Chief Richard Baron saw a post about a potential Dec. 17 attack.
“As soon as we were made aware of the issue,” said Wallace, “we put together a plan with (state police).”
Albert Gallatin Area School district sent a letter home to parents noting officials are “closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.”
“We will have an increased police presence in our buildings on Friday as an added precaution,” Superintendent Christopher Pegg wrote.
Wallace said security presence at all Laurel Highlands schools has been increased beginning Friday through early next week. He said buildings are being “blockaded” to limit access during evening hours, and all students and boo kbags will be scanned through metal detectors before entering the building.
“We’ve talked to the other superintendents in Fayette County; we’ve been on a thread all day discussing how we were going to proceed,” Wallace said Thursday evening. “It’s terrible. From what I understand, it’s nationwide. It’s something that someone’s put out there as a national threat, which is disturbing in itself.”
“We’ll be vigilant,” he added.
But he and other area superintendents hope that the TikTok threat turns out to be just another social media stunt and Dec. 17 is nothing more than another Friday at school.
Still, said Pegg, even stunts cause a great deal of stress for students, faculty and staff.
“We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online,” he wrote.
California Borough Police Chief Jim Smith said he spoke with California Area School District’s resource officer Thursday afternoon.
“We’re aware of it,” Smith said. “The question you have to ask is: Is it a credible threat? Could something happen? Yes, just like any other day in America.
“We’re not viewing it as anything credible,” Smith added, “but yes, we are aware of it.”
