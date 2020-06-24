Senior centers in Fayette and Greene counties were among five dozen that shared in $2 million of state grant funding through the state Department of Aging.
The Bullskin Township Senior Center in Fayette received $36,726 for capital improvements in renovations, while Carmichaels Activity Center in Greene County received $10,014 for nutrition services.
In addition, West Newton Senior Center in Westmoreland County received $18,650 for programs and services.
“These projects will make a positive impact for the senior community centers receiving the grants and the older adults they serve. As we return to some sense of normalcy, older Pennsylvanians may be eager to return to their local senior community center for the activities they enjoyed prior to the stay-at-home orders plus experience some new opportunities that may come once these projects are completed,” said Aging Secretary Robert Torres.
The funding is appropriated by the General Assembly from the Pennsylvania Lottery.
State Rep. Pam Snyder said the grant will help the Carmichaels center with a variety of projects.
“Many of our seniors look forward to returning to activities they enjoyed prior to the pandemic, and this funding will help the Carmichaels Activity Center to continue to enjoy the programs and services tailored to their needs,” Snyder said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.