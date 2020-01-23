An Arnold man pleaded guilty to two incidents that include shooting a man in Uniontown and assaulting a woman, both in 2019.
Isaac Zachery Farrell, 24, of Kenneth Avenue entered a guilty plea in two separate incidents last year that included shooting Stephen "Doodle" Lewis in the leg on South Street April 19.
Lewis refused to cooperate with the investigation, prompting prosecutors to withdraw charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person. Farrell was still held for court on prohibited possession of a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license, both of which he entered guilty pleas to before Judge Joseph M. George Jr. Farrell is not permitted to possess a gun because of previous felony convictions.
The second case involved him assaulting and threatening the mother of his children, Briawna Long, on South Pennsylvania Avenue May 16. She testified he put a gun in her face and choked her.
He hit her with the gun, pointed the gun at her and fired a shot into the floor about three inches from her, police said. Long fled through a third-story window, and suffered a deep cut, marks on her neck and a scrape from jumping from the window.
In that case, Farrell pleaded guilty to burglary, strangulation, prohibited possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, possession of an instrument of crime and simple assault.
In exchange for his guilty plea and agreeing to serve a recommended sentence of 5 to 10 years in prison, prosecutors dropped a charge of attempted homicide.
Farrell remains lodged in the Fayette County Prison and will be sentenced at a later date.
