An arrest warrant has been issued for a Hopwood woman after she allegedly smashed the back window of a vehicle with a wooden plank.
State police were dispatched to Findly Street in North Union Township around 8:50 p.m. Friday and spoke to Zachary Anderson. He reportedly told police that he previously had a protection-from-abuse order against Cecely Marie Madison, 30, of Hopwood, but he let the order expire and went out to dinner with Madison that evening.
He told police that Madison drank a large amount of alcohol, and they had a verbal argument on they way home from dinner. She tried to open the car door and jump out of the vehicle several times, according to court paperwork.
When they arrived at the home, police said, Madison accused Anderson of taking her phone and then picked up a large wooden plank and hit the back window of his vehicle, shattering it.
The two then went into the house, and Madison allegedly removed a steak knife from a butcher block. When Anderson took the knife from her, his hand was cut, police said.
Madison left the scene and police were unable to locate her. She faces charges of aggravated assault, harassment and criminal mischief before Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning on Sept. 4.
