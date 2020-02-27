An arrest warrant has been issued for a Monessen man on charges of rape and strangulation.
Charges were filed on Thursday against Deandre Frezzell, 20, after a woman came to the Monessen Police Department on May 9, 2019, wanting to file a police report for an alleged sexual assault.
The woman told police that around 2 a.m. on May 8, she was at Frezzell’s apartment on Schoonmaker Avenue in the city.
She told police that she and Frezzell were kissing and hugging, but when Frezzell wanted to have sex, she told him “no.” She alleged he then raped her.
During the alleged rape, police said he choked the woman.
The woman told police that Frezzell did not use a condom and she went to Forbes Regional Hospital to have a rape kit done.
Police noted that the woman had injuries consistent with rape and strangulation.
The Herald-Standard does not identify victims of alleged sexual assault.
The rape kit also showed evidence of seminal fluid, and police attempted to get a DNA swab from Frezzell, but they were unable to locate him.
When police were able to interview Frezzell about the incident in May, he reportedly told officers the woman had objected to him not wearing a condom, and he did not stop when she asked.
Frezzell was charged with rape forcible compulsion, sexual assault, indecent assault forcible compulsion and strangulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.