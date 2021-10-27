An arrest warrant was issued for a Scottdale man who allegedly pointed a gun at two people in April.
Charges were filed against Malik David Stephens, 19, before Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning on Tuesday.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Stephens approached a vehicle in the parking lot of the Southwest Women’s Healthcare on Pittsburgh Road in North Union Township on April 7.
The individuals in the car, Octaveia Renee Smith and Jesse Lee Parker, told police Stephens pulled out a firearm and pointed it at them.
Smith told police she pulled out her firearm in self-defense, and Stephens got into a vehicle and fled.
Parker told police he and Stephens had a previous relationship, but didn’t know why Stephens would point a gun at him. Police said the license plate of the vehicle that Stephens fled in led to Elisa Tressler, his girlfriend.
She reportedly told police that, at the time of the incident, she was at an appointment in Southwest Women’s Center while Stephens waited in the parking lot.
On Oct. 21, Stephens was in custody at the state police station in Uniontown for an unrelated incident, and was asked about the incident in April.
Stephens reportedly told police he was not familiar with Smith, but was familiar with Parker and denied pointing a gun at them. Later that day, Stephens admitted to another trooper that he did point a gun at them, according to complaint. Stephens reportedly said he was angry because Parker had told people they were involved in a sexual relationship. Stephens told police that was untrue.
Stephens was charged with three counts of terroristic threats, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of harassment and one count of firearms not to be carried without a license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.