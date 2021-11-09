An arrest warrant was issued for a Smithfield man after he allegedly kicked a woman in the face and body, causing fractures to her face, rib and spine.
State police said Stanley D. Smitley, 34, got into an argument with Heather Stockton about returning clothing she’d purchased for him while they were at a Bankhead Road home in Springhill Township on Thursday.
Police said the argument turned physical, with Smitley punching Stockton in the face eight to 10 times, kicking her in her side and back numerous times and choking her until she was unable to breathe.
According to court paperwork, when Stockton was interviewed by police at the hospital on Saturday, she told them there was blood everywhere after the assault.
Police said Stockton’s injuries included heavy and dark bruising around her eyes with one eye completely red with a blood-filled pocket on her eyeball, bruising on her upper left lip area, bruising to the back of her right ear, her left hip area and her left hand area and her x-rays showed fractures to her facial area as well as fractures to her rib and part of her spine.
She is being treated at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Smitley faces charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault and harassment. He has not yet been picked up by police.
