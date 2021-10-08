An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a Uniontown man who allegedly shot another man on Oct. 3
Dashalon Marlek Jones, 28, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and disorderly conduct.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Uniontown Police were dispatched to the area of Clark Street and Collins Avenue for a report of a shoot out. A short time later, they were dispatched to nearby Evans Street where they found Mario Kiss, no age or address listed, with a gunshot wound to his upper right thigh.
Kiss reportedly told police he was walking on Clark Street when a tattooed man with no shirt on came out of a house on the corner and started shooting.
Kiss was treated by EMS and transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Police said surveillance video from a nearby church showed Jones leave his home and yell at Kiss to get off his property before gunshots were heard.
The video showed Kiss crawl across the street to take cover next the church and behind some shrubs, police said.
Following the sound of gunshots, Jones walked around the side of the house with a firearm allegedly concealed in his front waistband, the complaint stated.
Police said a prior conviction makes Jones unable to possess a firearm.
Charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.