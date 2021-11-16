An arrest warrant was issued for a Uniontown woman who allegedly sold her neighbor drugs that killed him.
Angela Kay Sampson, 36, faces a count of drug delivery resulting in death in connection with the March 4, 2020 death of Sean Kalie, no age listed.
State police said they were called to a drug overdose death along Bryson Boulevard in South Union Township and saw a white stamp bag as well as multiple items of paraphernalia at the home.
Kalie’s roommate, Francis Dunne, reportedly told police that Sampson lives in the apartment building next to them and said she sold them heroin.
According to court paperwork, Sampson initially told police she was at the apartment of Kalie and Dunne because she was bringing clothing to their third roommate. She told police Kalie was sleeping in a chair while she was there.
Sampson agreed to speak with police at the station in Uniontown. There, she reportedly said she knew she was there in reference to Kalie’s death and her possessing crystal meth, as police found some that allegedly belonged to her in the apartment of a man she was dating at the time.
Police said Sampson told them she had been using both crystal meth and Fentanyl, and that she met Kalie and Dunne in July 2020.
She reportedly told police that on the morning of March 3, Kalie contacted her and wanted Fentanyl, but because she was out of fentanyl, she told police she gave him one bag of heroin.
Sampson reportedly told police that Kalie had a difficult time “shooting himself up,” and she helped him use a combination of heroin and crystal meth.
She allegedly told the police that, as far as she knew, she “unloaded” the needle into Kalie.
Dunne told police that he called for help when he checked Kalie’s pulse and couldn’t find one, court paperwork stated.
The Fayette County coroner, police said, determined Kalie died of combined drug toxicity of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine and additional narcotics.
In addition to drug delivery resulting in death, Sampson is also charged with possession and possession with intent to deliver drugs.
