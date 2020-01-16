The City of Connellsville has reached a settlement with a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by a former city officer.
Tim Witt, the solicitor for the city of Connellsville, said he was made aware of the settlement, but the details will not be available until the agreement is drafted and approved by city council.
The settlement marked the closure of the case, lodged against the city and its former police chief, Jim Capitos. The woman also sued Ryan Reese, the former officer she accused of assaulting her. Capitos and the city were represented by the same attorney; Reese is representing himself and was not included in the settlement.
On Wednesday, the same day the settlement was reached, the federal court docket reflected that Reese, 47, of Mount Pleasant, intended to file a counterclaim against the woman for the loss of his job and future earnings. The woman was a victim in the criminal case brought against Reese, who was convicted of corruption of minors for having sexual contact with her in 2014 when she was 16.
He was released from prison in September.
The suit contended that the city and Reese’s superiors knew or should have known that Reese was using the then-teen as a confidential informant and having sexual contact with her.
The suit alleged he told her she could “work off” drug charges in exchange for performing sex acts on him at three separate incidents, one of which involving the two having intercourse in his car.
In an answer to the complaint filed this week, Reese said he wanted to plead “not liable” in the lawsuit.
“The (criminal) charges filed against her by myself were in a timely manner and never was she asked or given the opportunity to perform any act to reduce those changes,” Reese wrote.
He wrote that the woman asked him on numerous occasions to have an intimate relationship, and said that is noted in her text messages and recorded phone calls.
He added that, according to preliminary hearing testimony, the woman was the aggressor on the night they had intercourse in a car as she removed her clothing first and asked him to engage in sexual activity by getting on top of him.
In his counterclaim request, Reese noted, “She went to the Pennsylvania state police with a complaint of me which led to the recorded phone calls.” He said the investigation initially “led to no wrong doing on my part.”
Reese alleged that seven undercover state troopers monitored him on the night they had sex, and did nothing to prevent the sex act from occurring. He alleged the woman knew of the police presence and initiated the sex act to justify her complaint.
