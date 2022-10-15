Thermostat

MetroCreative

Help reduce heating bills by setting your thermostat as low as possible during the day, and then setting it for a higher temperature in the evening when people are home.

 MetroCreative

Fuel prices are on the rise, and Pennsylvanians will be paying considerably more to keep their homes warm this winter.

