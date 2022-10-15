Fuel prices are on the rise, and Pennsylvanians will be paying considerably more to keep their homes warm this winter.
U.S. consumers can expect to pay up to 28% more to heat their homes this winter than last year because of surging fuel costs and slightly colder weather, according to a forecast by the U.S. Energy Information Administration issued Wednesday.
The average winter heating cost for households that use natural gas for heat – which accounts for heating nearly half of the roughly 130 million U.S. homes – is expected to rise from $724 to $930, up 28% from last year, EIA said.
The EIA expects the surge in the price of natural gas to last through winter because Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reduced overall supplies, while global consumption remains high.
Additionally, based on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s most recent winter forecast, temperatures for the winter of 2022–23 in most of the country will be slightly colder than both last winter and the average winter for the previous 10 winters, and will result in about a 6% increase in the number of days heating is needed.
Natural gas prices have increased the most, but other energy sources, including electricity and propane, are affected as well.
Electricity, the primary heating source for about 40% of homes, will increase 10%, to an estimated $1,359 this winter.
For the estimated 12 million homes (9% of households) that rely on heating oil or propane, the cost is expected to increase $1,200, or 27%, to $2,354 for heating oil, and $80, or 5%, to $1,668 for propane.
Those higher costs are likely to put a strain on household budgets.
Beck Moore, CEO of Community Action Association of Pittsburgh, said assistance with home heating costs is available to homeowners and renters through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program, which can provide assistance and emergency furnace repair services, will open to new applicants in Pennsylvania on Nov. 1.
“The unprecedented increase in home energy costs is an important focus for the network of 43 Community Action agencies across the state, specifically due to those costs falling hardest on low-income families, who face disproportionately high energy burdens – often due to inefficiently weatherized and updated homes,” said Moore.
On average, Moore said, low to moderate income families dedicate 40% of their income to energy costs.
“In our work, we talk to those disproportionately impacted by these rising costs, and we hear every day about those that must make a choice between keeping on the heat, paying the rent, or putting food on the table,” he said.
Moore advised residents in Washington, Greene, and Fayette County to reach out to the Community Action agency – which connects families to services and programs – serving their county. In Washington and Greene counties, contact Blueprints at 724-225-9550. For Fayette County Community Action Agency, call 724-437-6050.
For a link to the LIHEAP application, visit https://www.dhs.pa.gov/Services/Assistance/Pages/LIHEAP.aspx/.
There also are ways to lower the cost of heating a home.
“Definitely, there are steps people can take to reduce the costs of heating their home,” said Henry Klinar, general manager of McKean Plumbing and Heating of Washington.
One of the first steps to saving on heating bills, Klinar said, is to have a good furnace.
“There are high-efficiency furnaces out there. There are older furnaces that are 80% efficient, but if you change to a 90% or higher-efficiency furnace, it’s better at energy reduction and reducing consumption,” said Klinar. “But that involves some expenditure and is more of a long-term solution.”
For the short term:
n Program your thermostat. Klinar suggests setting your thermostat as low as possible during the day, when families are at work or school, and then setting it for a higher temperature in the evening when people are home.
n Seal up leaky doors and windows because major heat loss happens in those places.
n Open and close the drapes. Open the drapes to let the sun shine in; when the sun sets, close the drapes to help retain the heat.
n Make sure your home has adequate insulation.
n Dress warmly inside your home.
n Schedule annual furnace maintenance and change the furnace filters regularly.
Additionally, experts recommend closing unused vents in rooms.
Said Lee Gierczynski, communications manager of Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania and Maryland, “Overall, consumers are currently dealing with rising prices on everything from gasoline to groceries.”
If customers are worried about paying their bill on time this winter, Columbia Gas has programs to help customers manage their energy bills so they can stay warm in their homes, he said.
Customers can visit www.ColumbiaGasPA.com/assistance to learn more about programs.
Columbia Gas also offers a number of energy-efficiency programs to help lower energy usage and bills. Information on those programs and other ways to save is available at www.columbiagaspa.com/energy-efficiency.
The bottom line is that electric, natural gas, and even propane bills will take a bigger bite out of household budgets, so it’s important to know there is help available to those who need it, and steps to take to help reduce that utility bill.
