The Connellsville City Council dug into some fundamental, nuts-and-bolts business during its Tuesday night meeting. It recommended the appointment of a new emergency management coordinator, approved a resolution to spur progress on the construction of a new Dollar General store and passed a number of other measures.
But officials and other community members also reflected on the day’s tragic events – events that included an alleged homicide, followed by the arrests of two suspects.
“We remind ourselves how important life is, how precious life is by just taking a moment and remaining silent as we think about this family and those who loved that one whose life was taken,” said Matt Goldsberry, pastor of Calvary Assembly of God, in Connellsville, as he led an opening prayer.
Then, in a reflective spirit, the council buckled down to business. Members approved a resolution “to adopt an Official Sewage Facilities Plan” in relation to a new Dollar General store slated to be constructed at 1080 S. Arch St.
“This says that everything will be in compliance for the addition of another (sewage) tap,” explained City Clerk Vernon E. Ohler before the meeting.
The council also recommended, for approval by the Governor’s office, the appointment of Ryan J. Layton as emergency management coordinator for the City of Connellsville. Jeff Layton, chief of the New Haven Hose Company, a volunteer fire and rescue organization, has held the post for more than 20 years. Jeff Layton is Ryan Layton’s father.
“I appreciate all that you’ve done,” Mayor Greg Lincoln said to Jeff Layton during Tuesday’s meeting. “I feel that you’ve trained him well, and he’ll be able to step right into this...and provide the service.”
Jeff Layton said he believed his son was ready.
“He’s had a lot of on-the-job training,” he said.
During a presentation later in the meeting, Jeff Layton noted, too, that the New Haven Hose Company has been extremely busy lately.
“From Thursday of last week until today we’ve had almost 17 calls,” he said, citing “three building fires, numerous accidents and some other incidents.”
Layton also described a troubling trend involving gasoline spills.
“This past month we had three fuel spills from our convenience stores that sell gasoline,” he said, adding that people have left gasoline pumping while they’ve gone inside to shop.
“We’ve had several incidents of seven, nine, 10 gallons of gasoline (spilled),” Layton said. Later he added: “You never know what can happen, with the gasoline sitting on the ground like that.”
Early in the meeting, after leading the opening prayer, Goldsberry noted that Calvary Assembly of God has been opening its gym on Thursday nights to teens for the past several years. He said the efforts are reaching growing numbers of children, but he noted, too, that resources are stretched.
He praised the teens who come to play basketball and to discuss what he called “life issues.”
“We hear all the bad stuff,” Goldsberry said. “But we have some fantastic kids in this city. All they need is an opportunity; all they need is to be told, ‘You are somebody, no matter what your background is, or where you live.’”
Goldsberry said people seeking information about these efforts can call the church at 724-628-8835.
A bit later in the meeting, Lincoln acknowledged the victim of Tuesday’s reported homicide as he praised the work of state and local police.
“I just want to say that we as a council and a city send our thoughts and prayers out to William Stewart and his family and friends,” Lincoln said. “I just hope that the community can allow this family to grieve in private … Hopefully after today we can let them mourn in peace.”
Other resolutions
The council approved a resolution to close a number of streets on May 16 for the New Haven Hose Company’s Neon Nights 5K Race, which starts at 8:30 p.m. The closures will begin “at South Seventh Street, right onto West Crawford Avenue, right onto South Arch Street, left onto West Green Street and continue onto East Green Street, right onto Sycamore Street, right onto Davidson Avenue, right onto Race Street, left onto West Green Street, right onto South Arch Street, left onto West Crawford Avenue and left onto South Seventh Street to finish.” They are pending “review and approval of Police Chief and Fire Chief.”
The council also approved a resolution “to grant permission to the Connellsville Area Garden Club to hold their annual Geranium Festival on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.” The resolution authorizes “the closure of West Crawford Avenue from Arch Streets to Pittsburgh Streets on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.” The closures are “pending review and approval of Police Chief, Fire Chief and Penn DOT.”
The council approved, too, a resolution “to close West Crawford Avenue and side streets as needed, East Crawford Avenue to North Pittsburgh Street to the Memorial on May 25, 2020 for the Memorial Day Parade.” The resolution is also “pending review and approval of Police and Fire Chiefs and PennDOT.”
The council passed a resolution renewing “its non-uniform pension plan administered by the Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System.” Ohler said the city periodically reviews the plan, and he noted no changes.
Other measures
In other business, the council approved the following:
– The resignation of Steve Cooper from the Police Civil Service Board, “effective immediately.”
– The appointment of Michael Parlak Sr. to the Police Civil Service Board with a term to expire 2025.
– A resolution “to enter into a Lease Agreement with Pitney Bowes for a new postage machine; term of lease will be $151.73 a month for 60 months.”
– A resolution “to permit Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to use West Cedar Avenue and West Woodlawn Avenue as part of the detour route for their South Arch Street Project” and to allow “PennDOT to repair said streets if damaged by this detour.” The resolution further authorizes Ohler “to sign off on the City of Connellsville’s approval to use this route.”
– A resolution “to appoint Jason Bandemer to the Connellsville Recreation Board; term to expire the first Monday in January 2023.”
The council also issued some reminders about coming events, including Connellsville Area High School’s production of “The Little Mermaid” beginning later this month. Other events noted by the council include the following:
– Brooke’s Block Party, BYOB, is slated to occur from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday.
– Heart to Hope Telethon is scheduled for 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday at Connellsville Area High School. The telethon benefits Connellsville Area Community Ministries.
– Wine and Dinner at the Connellsville Canteen featuring singer/songwriter Mark Ferrari, is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m on Feb. 29. The cost is $45 and includes two beverage tickets, hors d'oeuvres, a three course dinner and coffee bar. RSVP by calling the Connellsville Canteen at 724-603-2093. Payment must be received before the show.
– Conn-Area Catholic School presents Alice In Wonderland at 7:30 PM on March 7 and 2 p.m. on March 8 at Porter Theatre. Admission is free, and attendees are requested to bring non-perishable items.
– The Carnegie Free Library is offering the chance to “fill a bag of books for $7 and $12” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 7.
– The Simply Soup Walk is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 7. Participation is $10. People can visit Downtown Connellsville on Facebook for information.
– Career Expo is slated at Murphy Hall at 10 a.m. on March 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.