A charge of attempted homicide was withdrawn, but a Masontown man waived remaining charges stemming from an incident last August in which another man was left seriously injured.
Prior to Wednesday’s preliminary hearing for Anthony Odore-Russ Minerd, 50, prosecutors withdrew the charge of attempted homicide. Minerd waived charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person to the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas.
According to Masontown Police, Minerd allegedly shoved James Dillow from behind on Aug. 10, causing Dillow to fall onto a concrete sidewalk and hit his head along South Main Street in Masontown Borough.
Police said the men were drinking together at Minerd’s apartment when Dillow tried to leave just before 9 p.m. Minerd did not want Dillow to leave because he was drinking, court paperwork states.
Surveillance video from the nearby Masontown Senior Center showed Minerd shove Dillow to the ground and Dillow’s head hitting the sidewalk. Police said Minerd tried to drag him, but then left Dillow lying on the sidewalk.
Police said Dillow slipped into a coma, suffering severe life-threatening injuries to his face and head.
Minerd is in the Fayette County Prison with his bail denied.
He’s scheduled for a formal arraignment before President Judge Steve Leskinen in Courtroom 1 of the Fayette County Courthouse at 10 a.m. March 16.
