The attorney for a Dunbar man resentenced for a 2013 fatal crash argued in a post-sentence motion that his client should get credit for the time he served on house arrest.
Last week, a Fayette County judge ordered Ethan Kenney, 25, to serve one to two years in Fayette County Prison for the death of Catherine “Cat” Healy, 19, of Acme. Kenney’s first sentence, handed down in 2018, included house arrest and electronic monitoring, but was set aside after an appeals court found a judge should’ve sentenced him to a prison term for his guilty plea to the charge of accidents involving death or personal injury.
Kenney’s attorney, Samuel J. Davis, said his client should be entitled to receive credit for the 441 of 540 days he served on electronic monitoring. Judge Steve P. Leskinen, however, said the appeals court did not leave him that option, and sentenced Kenney to prison time.
In a motion filed Thursday, Davis argued that defendants are entitled to receive credit for time served on electronic monitoring when the issue created is not through any fault of the defendant. He cited case law that stated that an error should not work to a defendant’s detriment, and fundamental fairness requires that the credit should be applied.
“The Superior Court did not provide discretion to this Court, because such discretion is solely within the province of this Court,” Davis wrote in the motion.
Kenney was directed to self-report to the county prison on Feb. 7 to begin his sentence, but Davis asked that date be delayed until the post-sentence motion is decided.
Kenney was driving his vehicle on Ridge Boulevard in Dunbar Township when it hit a guardrail. Healy, his passenger, was killed. Authorities said Kenney fled the scene after emergency responders came, but before police arrived.
Davis added that, if the motion is denied, Kenney will have 30 days to appeal the decision to the Superior Court. Should that happen, he requested that Kenney’s bond be reinstated pending the outcome of the appeal.
