The attorney representing a Republic man charged with attempted homicide wants the case dismissed, claiming prosecutors don’t have enough evidence against him.
Obataiye Scott, 25, is accused of shooting Jennifer Mapstone in the arm and stomach on July 9, 2017 in Brownsville. Mapstone was hospitalized for a month with a prolonged sickness as a result of the shooting, police said.
Scott's attorney, Richard McCague, argued his client was shot in the back as he ran from the scene to save his own life and questioned by police have not further investigated who shot Scott, and whether that person may have also shot Mapstone.
McCague also contended police do not have the firearm they allege Scott used to shoot Mapstone and asked a judge to dismiss a firearms possession charge and any charges related to Mapstone’s injuries.
Scott is free on $150,000 unsecured bond.
