The attorney for a man charged in a robbery and fatal shooting in Vanderbilt wants a judge to prohibit the man’s nickname – “Bloody” – from being used at trial.
Djamar Tyron Rodgers, 27, of Pittsburgh, faces criminal homicide and other charges in the shooting death of Tywain J. Reid, 29. Reid, of North Braddock was found deceased on Center Street near the intersection of Walnut Street on Sept. 17, 2018 with multiple gunshot wounds. Nearby cars and a building at the intersection were also damaged in the shooting, police said.
Rodgers’ attorney, Vincent Tiberi, noted in a motion that three others charged in the case have already pleaded guilty to reduced charges, and are expected to testify for the commonwealth at Rodgers’ trial. Tiberi noted that each repeatedly identified Rodgers by his nickname, but asked a judge to bar any witness for the prosecution, and the prosecuting attorney from referring to Rodgers as “Bloody.”
Roy William Aller Jr. 21, of Dawson; Peaches Spring Logan, 41, of Dawson and Sjon-Luc Bochnak, 24, of Dunbar were each initially charged with criminal homicide in Reid’s death. That count was dismissed in each case. Bochnak pleaded guilty to robbery and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery and was sentenced to two to four years in prison.
Logan pleaded guilty to robbery, attempted robbery and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery and Aller pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted robbery. Both were sentenced to five to 10 years in prison.
Rodgers is currently housed in the Bedford County Prison, awaiting trial on his charges of criminal homicide and robbery. His court docket indicates that trial is expected to take place next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.