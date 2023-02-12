Attorney Michael Aubele, a resident of North Union Township, is seeking the Republican nomination for Fayette County district attorney in the May 16 primary.
Aubele seeking nomination for Fayette County district attorney
- MARK HOFMANN
-
-
- 0
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sunday, February 12, 2023 5:33 AM
Sunday, February 12, 2023 5:33 AM
Attorney Michael Aubele, a resident of North Union Township, is seeking the Republican nomination for Fayette County district attorney in the May 16 primary.
“Change is needed in the district attorney’s office, and I am the right person to bring about that change,” Aubele said. “I have an extensive background in military, law enforcement and corrections, and I am an experienced trial attorney with an even temperament. If I am elected district attorney, I will follow the law and treat everyone fairly and equally; I will serve the people of Fayette County with honor and integrity.”
Aubele graduated from Penn-Trafford High School in 2001 and entered the U.S. Army in 2002 as a Military Policeman. He completed tours in South Korea and Fort Lee, Va.; in 2006, he deployed to Afghanistan with the 10th Mountain Division in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, receiving the Army Commendation Medal.
After leaving active duty in 2008, Aubele joined the U.S. Army Reserve, retiring with over 20 years of service in June 2022. He also has experience as a Federal Correctional Officer at the U.S. Penitentiary in Hazelton, W.Va., and as an intake caseworker with Fayette County Children and Youth Services.
Aubele received a bachelor’s degree from Penn State University before earning his law degree from Duquesne University in 2014 while working full time to support his family. He served as a law clerk for the Honorable Steve P. Leskinen, an assistant public defender for Fayette County and served as an associate for the law firm of Davis & Davis, where his solicitorships included the boroughs of Perryopolis and Newell.
Aubele and his wife, Michelle, have been married since 2008; they have six children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.