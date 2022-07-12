A total of $106,750 in tax payments are missing in the city of Uniontown.
City solicitor Tim Witt said a forensic audit report, which is more detailed than a basic audit, uncovered the missing funds. He said Cypher & Cypher of Canonsburg performed the audit, and was chosen because they have no ties to anyone in the city.
“We wanted to make sure that it was a totally impartial audit report,” Witt said.
On Monday, Uniontown Mayor Bill Gerke referred all audit questions to Witt, but said city officials are looking at ways to put safeguards in place to prevent similar issues in the future.
“We are working on approving some procedures that will ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again,” Gerke said.
The audit report, released last Thursday, concluded that tax payments recorded to the city’s RAK Collection Software system were not remitted to the bank for deposit.
The audit concluded that some, but not all, cash tax payments collected by the tax office were remitted to the bank for deposit, according to the report.
Witt said the city began to realize that money was missing when city officials told some taxpayers that they had not paid their bills. The taxpayers responded that they had dropped off cash payments to the city.
“That’s when we realized that something was wrong,” Witt said.
In the audit, Cypher & Cypher indicated instances of cash not remitted by deposit during 2020, and exponentially increasing in 2021. It also detailed discrepancies about who was responsible for counting cash tax payments and preparing deposit slips for the money.
At its Thursday meeting, council authorized the completion and submission of a bond claim and proof of loss to recoup the missing money. Council also adopted a resolution requiring city officials to submit state Department of Community and Economic Development verified statements of taxes.
“We are currently in the process of making sure this never happens again,” Witt said.
