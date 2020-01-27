CONNELLSVILLE – An auditor told Connellsville Area school board members that the district’s 2018-19 audit was clean, but expressed some concern about the district’s fund balance.
Auditor Mark Turnley said the district ended the last fiscal year with about $6.5 million in the fund balance, about $200,000 less than the 2017-2018 fiscal year.
The unassigned part of the fund balance - the amount that is available for general operations going forward without any restrictions – is about $4,152,000.
To put the amount into perspective, Turnley talked to the board about the state’s thresholds.
“When you’re measuring your fund balance, the question is, what’s a good fund balance?” Turnley said. “The measure is, what is your unassigned fund balance as a percentage of your budget? We calculate that to be 5.5%. In 2003 there was an Act 48 of the Commonwealth that says in order to raise your tax millage above and beyond the index that the state allows districts to do on an annual basis, you must pass a budget whereby your unassigned fund balance is at or below a certain percentage, and for Connellsville Area School District, that magic percentage is 8%, so you can see that at 5.5%, you’re in conformity with that.”
Turnley said the recommended fund balance is about two months worth of district expenditures.
“Here at the Connellsville School District, you’re looking at an amount of about $12.4 million (for two months worth of expenditures), so you can see that although you’re in accordance with Act 48 you’re about $8 million below their objective measurement for what a fund balance should be on an annual basis,” he said. “That’s not necessarily a bad thing. That’s just what it happens to be for their objective measurement.”
Moving on, Turnley said there is about $4 million in the district’s capital improvement budget.
The total revenues at the close of the 2018-19 fiscal year came in at $74,330,000 and expenditures were at $74,527,000.
In addition to the annual numbers, Turnley said the district has long-term liabilities, which currently total about $110 million.
“A few years ago our profession determined that each governmental organization must recognize their proportionate share of certain obligations that are at the state level and other obligations that don’t have assets associated with them, such as (Public School Employees’ Retirement System) pension obligations (around $106 million) and other post employment obligations,” he said.
“Every school district has long-term liability numbers, starting about five years ago because of the requirements to show those numbers,” Turnley added.
In other business, directors passed a resolution to put a moratorium on all district travel for the remainder of the current school year unless the travel is 100% funded by a grant, involves a student or is critical for maintaining employee certification in their current position.
While directors approved several travel-related requests last week, they said any future requests must meet one of those criteria for approval.
