With the 50th Annual Shakespeare Festival at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, celebrating all things Shakespeare with a play and activities, another playwright will also be celebrated.
The Tony-award-winning “Fences” from playwright August Wilson will be staged at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
“I’ve read that many consider him to be the American Shakespeare,” Dennis Brestensky, founder of the Shakespeare Festival, said of Wilson. “The biggest reason is both of them being the dominant playwrights of their times and rising above all others.”
Wilson, who passed away in 2005 at the age of 60, was born in Pittsburgh and raised in the ethnically diverse Hill District, where he was surrounded by the sounds, sights and struggles of urban Black life that would later fuel his creative efforts, according to the National Endowments for the Humanities.
Wilson wrote of Pittsburgh in a series of plays referred to as “The Pittsburgh Cycle.” “Fences” is included in those plays, and tells the story of Troy Maxson, a black garbage collector and ex-convict who once had a promising future in baseball, but settled down and made a family.
The production will be held at the Community Center on Penn State’s campus, and will be performed by The National Players out of Maryland.
“Just like I wanted to open people’s eyes to Shakespeare, this will open the eyes of the people to August Wilson,” Brestensky said.
The production is 2.5 hours long with intermission, and will be followed by a question-and-answer session. Admission is free, but reservations are suggested by calling 724-430-4271.
The show includes a content advisory for language, violence and mild sexuality.
