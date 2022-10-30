"Fences" comes to Penn State Fayette

DJ Corey Photography

Carl Stewart as Troy Maxson in August Wilson’s “Fences”. The production by The National Players will be staged at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus Nov. 2.

 DJ Corey Photography

With the 50th Annual Shakespeare Festival at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, celebrating all things Shakespeare with a play and activities, another playwright will also be celebrated.

